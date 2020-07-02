MLS: How to watch the new season on the Internet and TV

Not only in Europe does the ball move. Major League Soccer (MLS), the United States soccer league, returns on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament, due to the COVID-19.

This June 10, the MLS announced that its tournament, called Torneo Especial MLS is Back, will be played in the same venue, the ESPN Wide World of Sports, an area of ​​the Disney World Resort, in Florida, and without fans, just like the NBA will.

As in the World Cup, the tournament will be played by 26 clubs in a continuous schedule of daily matches. The group stage will begin on July 8, the round of 16 will be from July 25 to 28, with quarterfinals and semifinals in the following weeks. The final will be played on August 11.

On social media, MLS posted a video explaining the new format:

In this context, it will compete at three times: 9 am, 8 pm and 10:30 pm Eastern time in the United States, so that most of the matches will be played at night.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment allows us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff when we return to play,” said Don Garber, MLS commissioner.

In total, there will be 54 games. The full schedule will be released after the tournament draw to be held on Thursday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to Deadline, ESPN has television rights for the MLS, along with Fox and Univision. The streaming contracts, which will run until 2022, generate about $ 90 million per season for the MLS.

How to watch on TV

ESPN, ABC, FOX, Univision and UniMás will broadcast the games for the United States.

The meetings that are broadcast on FOX Sports will have narration in English and Spanish.

How to see online

MLS can be viewed streaming on ESPN +.

There is a service called MLS LIVE on , which allows you to watch games that are not broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, Univision or UniMás.

According to the MLS website, for $ 4.99 a month, MLS fans can watch hundreds of games other networks don’t stream and gain access to thousands of other ESPN events.

Editor’s Note: MLS has not officially announced any changes to the streaming service now that the tournament will be played in one venue. In previous championships, teams had agreements with local media for transmission via streaming. But now that all the games will take place in Florida, it is unknown what the deal will look like.

Should a new change occur, we will update this note.