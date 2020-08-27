MLB 2020: Schedule, New Rules and How to Watch Online and TV

Because of the coronavirus

we will have a very unusual baseball season, with only 60 games and without some stars who have refused to play.

For example, Ryan Zimmerman (Washington Nationals), Mike Leake (Arizona Diamondbacks), Joe Ross (Washington), Ian Desmond (Colorado Rockies), David Price (LA Dodgers) Tyson Ross (San Francisco Giants) Felix Hernandez (Atlanta Braves) ) Wellington Castillo (Washington and Nick Markakis (Atlanta), have already made it official that they will not act this year.

But there is more, we must prepare for a tournament in which players will not be allowed to spit or pitchers wet the hand with the tongue, nor the use of the famous cloth that we see on the mound to improve the grip of the ball.

In this context, let’s review the most important details of this season and what you must do to follow the championship on the Internet and TV

When does the MLB start?

The regular season begins Thursday, July 23 with a double day in primetime. In the first game, the New York Yankees visit the defending champs, Washington Nationals, starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PST). Game 2, the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PST). Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

The other teams will start playing on July 24. The earliest game is the Atlanta Braves vs. the New York Mets at 4:10 p.m. ET (1:10 p.m. PST).

CBS Sports made a detailed report of the calendar and each meeting, which you can consult so you do not miss any details.

When does spring training start?

On July 1, the so-called “spring training” begins. Teams can have up to 60 players, but by opening day they must cut back to 30 active players. The list will be reduced to 28 players on the 15th of the season and then to 26 players on the 29th.

Can games be held in all parks?

Training and games will be held at each of the 30 Major League team venues. It’s unclear what will happen to the Blue Jays, which are based in Canada. According to a June 28 report, the team has no plans to move to the United States and hopes to play in Toronto.

How is the season divided?

To avoid long trips, the teams will play 40 games within their division and only 20 interleague matches, against the corresponding geographic division. That is, the AL East teams will play against the NL East teams. This means that we won’t see the Houston Astros face the Yankees until the postseason if they both advance.

What will the postseason be like?

Although there was talk of expansion, playoffs for the 2020 season they will remain with 10 teams.

What are the rules that we will see?

To those mentioned above, with the absence of spit, the following was approved:

All National League games will include the designated hitter.

In the extra inning, each team will start with one runner on second base. The runner will be the player in the batting order immediately preceding the first half-inning batter (or a pinch runner).

All relievers will face a minimum of three batters (unless the inning ends).

There will be no limitations on the number of pitchers (as previously required in a new rule change). Teams may take three players on road trips, one of whom must be a receiver.

The trading deadline is August 31 and September 15 is the postseason eligibility deadline.

How can you see the season?

It is now known that will broadcast the opening games. Although it has not yet been announced, you will likely be able to watch the games on local regional sports networks such as local Fox Sports channels, YES Network (New York Yankees), NESN (Boston Red Sox) or SportsNet LA (Dodgers). of the Angels).

They can also likely be followed by regular MLB broadcasters such as Fox, Fox Sports 1, TBS, MLB Network, and ESPN.

MLB.TV, MLB’s paid streaming service, will be available to stream games for $ 60. Many of the national baseball channels are offered on five of the major live TV streaming services, although you should check with each one to see whether or not they offer the regional sports network.

Other options are:

Sling TV

You can follow MLB with Blue / Orange packages from , which cost US $ 45 per month. With the Sports Extra add-on, for an additional $ 10, you can get MLB Network.

YouTube TV

It costs US $ 65 a month and includes all the major national baseball channels. Depending on your team and area, you can also enjoy the regional sports network.

Hulu with Live TV

It costs $ 55 per month and is featured on most of the major national baseball channels, including ESPN, Fox, and TBS. Although regional sports networks are available in some areas, the service does not have an MLB Network.

FuboTV

It includes Fox, ESPN, FS1 and TBS in its standard plan of US $ 60 per month, as well as some local regional sports networks, although it does not include the MLB Network. ESPN is not currently offered, but will be available sometime this summer, according to FuboTV.

AT&T TV NOW

The basic Plus package of US $ 55 per month of It includes ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS, but you’ll need to increase the package to $ 80 per month to get regional sports channels and possibly the $ 110 per month option if you also want the MLB Network.