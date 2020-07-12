MIUI 12 begins its beta in May and will be available from June

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Xiaomi will start an open beta of MIUI 12 as early as next week, the company said Tuesday, May 19 under the development of the new operating system.

Interested users can register and train – digitally – to request access to the beta program. Xiaomi said that users will be able to register on the official pages and accounts of the Mi community. Xiaomi did not say which phones will enter the beta, but it is likely that they are some or most of all compatible models.

The beta will last a few weeks so that, in June, Xiaomi can start the release of the final version. June availability will be for only a handful of phones, including the Mi 9 (except SE), Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. All other compatible phones will receive the update gradually and as the year progresses. Xiaomi did not reveal an estimated date for the other compatible devices.

MIUI 12 is the latest version of modifications to Android made by Xiaomi and for their phones. This recent version includes several new features in different areas such as privacy, multitasking, new effects, a better implemented dark mode and other changes.

This is how the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 looks [fotos] To see photos