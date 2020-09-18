Mission Impossible 7: Coronavirus Outbreak Stops Filming in Italy

Paramount Pictures



The Pneumonia Epidemic coronavirus known as COVID-19, originally detected in China in December 2019, has hit Italy hard. The outbreak has put areas of the country on lockdown and quarantine, with more than 200 confirmed cases and seven deaths. As a result, filming was halted on the seventh film in the Mission Impossible saga, starring Tom Cruise and scheduled for release in July 2021, Deadline reported Monday.

According to the report, the production team planned to film in Venice for three weeks before concern from the local government forced a change in plans.

“Due to great caution for the safety and well-being of our crew and cast, and the actions of the local Venice government to cancel public meetings in response to the coronavirus threat, we are altering the production plan for three weeks of shooting in Venice. , the planned first phase of our long production to Mission: Impossible 7“explained the statement from Paramount Pictures.

“During this break we address the concerns of the team and have allowed them to return home until production begins. We will continue to monitor this situation and we will be in contact with local government health officials to be aware of how the situation evolves,” he continues. the notice.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization reported 67 new cases in Italy, and confirmed cases have risen to more than 200 with seven deaths. The WHO declared a public health emergency on January 30, but despite the increase in cases, does not yet consider the disease to be a pandemic.

