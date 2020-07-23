Mission Impossible 7 and 8 delay their releases due to coronavirus

Paramount Pictures



The pandemic of COVID-19 It is the quicksand in which Hollywood moves: any movement in the production calendar can sink the date set for a release. That is what has happened with sequels 7 and 8 of the Mission Impossible saga, as reported by Variety on Friday, April 24.

According to Variety, Mission Impossible 7 moved its release date from July 21, 2021 to November 19, 2021. AND Mission Impossible 8 it postpones its premiere from August 5, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Both sequels starring Tom Cruise went from being summer movies to now seeking public favor in the fall.

The reason for the change is that on February 25, 2020 Paramount Pictures stopped filming Mission Impossible 7 in Venice, Italy, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The delay in filming affected the post-production schedule (editing, music, visual effects), making it an “impossible mission” to keep the planned release date in theaters.

Variety He also released new release dates for other Paramount Pictures movies:

The Tomorrow World, with Chris Pratt, is now released on July 23, 2021.

The animated tape Paw Patrol hits theaters on August 20, 2021.

Dungeons and Dragons delayed its release from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022.

The horror movie Spell, scheduled to premiere on August 28, 2020, was without a release date.

The two new sequels to Mission Impossible are directed by Christopher McQuarrie and feature, in addition to Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny and Shea Whigham, among others.

