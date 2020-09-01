Miranda Lambert tops CMA nominations

Country star Miranda Lambert turned her “Wildcard” into an ace by being the top nominee for the Country Music Association’s CMA Awards, with seven nominations including Artist of the Year for the first time in five years.

The CMA announced the list of candidates on Tuesday. Lambert was fueled by the success of songs like “Bluebird,” her first No. 1 on the country charts in years, and by positive reviews for her smart and daring album. The Grammy winner, who has received 13 CMA Awards throughout her career, makes history this year as the female artist with the record for nominations: 55 in total.

He is followed by Luke Combs, who continues his successful streak as one of the most streamed country musicians, with six nominations, including his first artist of the year. Combs released his first No. 1 album last year, “What You See Is What You Get,” which had the best week of streaming for a country album with 74 million views.

“It’s crazy. It’s been shocking to say the least, ”Combs said of his artist of the year nomination, which comes two years after he was named best new artist. “It’s like being in the big leagues.”

Carrie Underwood joins Combs and Lambert in the artist of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced that he did not want to be nominated for this award to make room for others.

Combs’ nominations include album, single, and male vocalist of the year. He is twice nominated for song of the year, for his song “Even Though I’m Leaving” and as co-author of the duet with Carly Pearce-Lee Brice “I Hope You’re Happy Now”.

“It’s a dream come true for someone writing their own material,” Combs said. “Having won that award last year it was really very, very special.”

The CMA Awards will be presented on November 11 in Nashville.

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four with his bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for his hit “10,000 Hours.” Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. They are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a 2011 CMT Country Music Award for “That Should Be Me” with Rascal Flatts.

Also among the top nominees are Maren Morris, who achieved five mentions including song and single of the year for her romantic “The Bones.” It’s the longest-running song on Billboard’s country songs chart since Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Producer Jay Joyce also received five nominations for his work on Lambert and Ashley McBryde records, who received three nominations, including album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

After years of criticism for the lack of female performers on country radio, women actually outnumber men in the best new artist category, which includes Pearce, Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress. Pearce received three more nominations for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and its producer Busbee, who died last year of cancer, was nominated in the category of music event of the year.

“September marks a year since his departure,” Pearce said. “I know he’s very proud of how far I’ve come and this was the last song he worked on before he got sick, so it would be huge to take (the award) home to him.”

Barrett, who competed on “American Idol,” earned a single of the year nomination for “I Hope,” a hit that topped the country chart and was in the Top 10 of the overall charts. Andress was nominated for song of the year for “More Hearts Than Mine.” Morgan Wallen and Jimmie Allen round out the list of nominees for best new artist.

Among the notable slights, singer Tanya Tucker, a country icon who won her first two Grammys this year for her comeback album “While I’m Livin ‘,” did not make the list. The Chicks, who released their first album in 14 years, weren’t nominated either, possibly because of the old feud between some country music fans and this trio of outspoken girls. Sam Hunt, who released a highly anticipated album this year, was also not nominated.

The coronavirus pandemic possibly affected some of the nominations this year, because tours and some albums were postponed. Luke Bryan, who delayed his album until after the deadline for submitting productions this year, was not nominated.