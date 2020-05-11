Minzy transforms into a storybook princess in first concept photo for ‘Lovely’ comeback

Minzy has revealed the concept for her comeback!

On Could 10 KST, the previous 2NE1 maknae unveiled the first concept photo for her upcoming single “Beautiful.” Within the picture, she is dressed in a billowing ballgown full with delicately embroidered white flowers and leaves. She stands exterior a doorway along with her eyes closed, an expression deep in thought throughout her face.

In the meantime, “Beautiful” is about for launch on Could 24. It is going to be her second solo single and first since saying her departure from Music Works final month.

Take a look at her concept picture under!