Minzy to officially make comeback with 2nd solo single ‘Lovely’

May 4, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Minzy is making a solo comeback!

On Might four KST, the previous 2NE1 maknae introduced that she could be releasing a second solo single entitled “Beautiful.” The announcement was accompanied by a surprising comeback teaser picture of Minzy sitting on a settee, trying poised and fairly and surrounded by numerous dried crops and flowers.

In the meantime, “Beautiful” can be Minzy’s first single since leaving her former company Music Works final month. There isn’t a confirmed launch date presently.

Take a look at the teaser picture beneath, and keep tuned for extra information about Minzy’s comeback!

