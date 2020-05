2NE1 member/solo artist Minzy has revealed one other “Beautiful” concept poster for her solo comeback single!

Minzy’s upcoming 2nd single “Beautiful” is a heat, comforting pop ballad style. At the side of the single launch, Minzy is presently finishing up a #Lovelychallenge by way of SNS!

Keep tuned for the complete single launch, this Might 24 at 6 PM KST!