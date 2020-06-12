Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2020 – 444 Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Painter & Multi-Tasking Staff Vacancies apply at www.mod.nic.in:

The Ministry of Defense Department is announcing the notification of Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Painter, and Multi-Tasking staff among the 444 number of vacant seats at the official site at www.mod.nic.in. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this recruitment posts they may apply on before the last date. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government sector job. For those candidates first, check their eligibility criteria and then start to fill an application form.

Ministry Defense Recruitment posts details:

Name of the Department: Ministry of Defense Department

Name of the Posts: Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Painter, and Multitasking staff

A number of vacant seats: There are a total of 444 vacant positions available.

Fireman: 20 posts

Tradesman Mate: 420 posts

Pinter: 02 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 02 posts

Job Location: In all over India

Eligibility Criteria for the Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Candidates who applied for this posts must Indian.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should pass Matriculations or its equivalent examination from the recognized board.

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age should be 18 years and maximum age should be 25 years. Upper age relaxation should give to the SC/ ST candidates are five years, OBC candidates are three years and PWD category candidates are ten years.

Pay Scale:

Fireman & painter : candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.1900/-.

: candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.1900/-. Tradesman Mate & multi-tasking staff: candidates will get Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay Rs.1800/-.

Selection process: The candidates will select by physical efficiency test and interview process.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of application form: 21 days after the advertisement

How to apply the Ministry of Defense Recruitment posts?

If the candidates eligible and interested in these posts they first visit the official site at www.mod.nic.in. Then download the application form and fill all necessary information and submit it on before the last date. Candidates attach all relevant documents and passport size photo with the application form.

Postal Address :

Recruitment Cell,

33 Field Ammunition Depot,

PIN – 9002.

Official site: www.mod.nic.in