Minecraft explodes during pandemic and reaches 126 million users per month

Minecraft It was already an international phenomenon, but now it is even bigger. Released nine years ago, Microsoft said its digital world-building game exceeded 200 million copies sold and reached 126 million players per month.

Much of the recent success is related to quarantine by the coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft said in April it saw a 25 percent rise in the number of players who joined the community, and a 40 percent increase in the number of people who played with others.

“These extraordinary moments remind us more than ever of how important role-playing games are as Minecraft to offer a day-to-day escape and promote social connections with friends and family, “wrote Helen Chiang, the manager of Mojang, the study that does Minecraft, in a blog post this Monday, May 18.

The success of Minecraft It comes in part to its open design, which allows players to explore, find objects and locations within the game, and also build whatever they want. Its popularity motivated the creation of others games like Minecraft Earth, the company’s effort to use a phone to overlay the virtual world of Minecraft about physical space, in the style of Pokémon Go. Microsoft also has plans to launch a new adventure called Minecraft Dungeons, where players will battle hordes of zombie-like creatures as they explore the world within the game.

The closure due to the coronavirus has caused an increase in sales of Minecraft and other video games. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 306,000 people and infected more than 4.5 million, according to data from John Hopkins University.

For the quarter that ended in March, consumers had spent $ 9.58 billion on games, up 11 percent from a year earlier, according to market research firm NPD Group. Among the most popular titles are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20.

To help students, most of whom will not be able to return to school before fall, Microsoft created an educational version of Minecraft Available free to teachers until June. Microsoft said the educational material has already been downloaded more than 50 million times since it was offered as part of Minecraft in March.