Minecraft changes the name and date of its virtual music festival

Ready to party in Minecraft? The virtual online music festival that will take place within Minecraft has changed its name to avoid association with a hate group that suddenly made headlines for being linked to a recent homicide.

The Rave Family Block Fest includes the performance of Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Felix da Housecat, among many other artists, and promises hundreds of great acts in spooky settings limited only by your imagination … in 8 bits.

Originally called Electric Blockaloo, the virtual festival has been renamed to distance the fun from the far-right movement made up of people hoping to spark a race-centered civil war in America. The movement’s name comes from the 1984 cult film Breakin ‘2: Electric Boogaloo and was not known to the general public until the murder of a federal security guard on May 29 in Oakland, California.

The date of the festival has also been postponed to take place from July 9 to July 13. It was originally going to take place June 25-28. It was delayed to avoid splicing into the Minecraft Nether update, which will happen this weekend.

The Rave Family Block Fest is the first virtual music festival in Minecraft, and features no less than 850 artists on more than 65 stages. Just like a real festival, here you are going to be able to design your own camp, and then there are a lot of things that don’t look much like a real festival, so you can make the most of the crazy virtual world of Minecraft.

So instead of walking several kilometers through a scorching sun, here you can jump between the stages as if you were on the time travel TV show Doctor who. Additionally, stages, many of which have been conceived by the artists themselves, include Red Blocks, a virtual version of Colorado’s legendary outdoor stadium, and Thunder Mifflin, from the popular series The Office.

This is just one of the events that bring live music to the virtual world after the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic It has kept the crowds away from big events and concerts. Festivals like SXSW and Coachella have been canceled, but in April more than 28 million people watched Travis Scott perform a spectacular set in the video game Fortnite.

Deadmau5 and his alter-ego Test Pilot lead recently confirmed acts for the festival, including BBC Radio1 host Sherelle, Detroit legends Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson and Seth Troxler, House heavyweights Felix da Housecat, Todd Terry, DJ Sneak, Maya Jane Coles, Luciano and Skream. There are EDM sets from Galantis, Two Friends, Louis the Child, and Paris Hilton, along with previously announced acts from Jauz, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, KSHMR, TOKiMONSTA, A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, ZHU, Nora en Pure, Claude VonStroke, Claptone, Soul Clap, Lane 8, and hundreds more.

The festival runs on versions of Minecraft both Java and Bedrock, so wizards (known as “Loozers” for some reason) can play on desktop or mobile devices. If you’re new to the game, there’s a Rave Family Training Camp available before the virtual doors open, where you’ll learn how to move, use special items, and even swim.

You can buy a ticket to see your favorite artist through a dedicated link, and the money is divided between festival and artist in a 60/40 revenue share. Your money is not only used to support your favorite artists, but you can also help people and participate in democracy. When you buy your ticket, you can donate to charities that address pressing issues like inequality, racism, and climate change, including The Bail Project, Black Lives Matter and ByeByePlastic.

Ticket prices start at $ 10 for a weekend pass, plus an additional three weekends to see everything you missed the first time. VIP passes start at $ 15 and include access to additional worlds, stages, artist sets, early arrivals, and group camps.

