Mimi Full Movie Download For Free in HD Quality Leaked by Worldfree4u

Mimi is a Hindi film. The film Mimi includes comedy and drama. The film Mimi follows the story of Mimi, who was introduced by Bhanu to an American couple as a proxy in exchange for 2 Million.

Later, she makes the decision to have the baby after they change their mind and try to tell her parent that Bhanu is the father.

Laxman Utekar directed the film, Mimi. It was written by Laxman Utekar and Rohan Shankar. Rohan Shankar also gave the dialogues in the film Mimi.

The film Mimi is based on a Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! by Samruddhi Porey. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.

The film Mimi stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sai Tamhankar. Akash Agarwal did the cinematography of the film Mimi, and it was edited by Manish Pradhan.

A. R. Rahman gave the music in the film Mimi. The film Mimi was made under Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Jio Cinema and Netflix distributed the film Mimi.

The film Mimi has received very great response from the audience. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Mimi.

Mimi Cast:

Find the cast of the film Mimi below.

Kriti Sanon as Mimi Rathore Pankaj Tripathi as Bhanupratap Pandey Jacob Smith as Raj Rathore Atmaja Pandey as Rekha Pandey Nutan Surya as Kaikeyi Pandey Evelyn Edwards as Summer Aidan Whytock as John Jaya Bhattacharya as Dr. Asha Desai Gyan Prakash as Maulwi Anil Bhagwat as Lawyer Bharadwaj Nadeem Khan as Jolly Sheikh Ishaque Mohammad as Aatif Pankaj Jha as Dilshad Narottam Bain as Farookh Shaikh. Tailor Sai Tamhankar as Shama Manoj Pahwa as Mansingh Rathore Supriya Pathak as Shobha Rathore

Let’s see the release date of the film Mimi.

Mimi Release Date:

The film Mimi was released on 26th July 2021. It was released on Jio Cinema and Netflix. The film Mimi was released in the Hindi language.

The shooting of the film Mimi was started on 29th October 2019 in Mandawa, Rajasthan. It was completed in May 2021. There are a total of seven soundtracks in the film Mimi. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Mimi.

Mimi Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Mimi below. It was released by Netflix India on 13th July 2021.

