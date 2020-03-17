Millie Bobby Brown apologizes for ‘fake’ skincare video amid controversy

After a nighttime skincare routine video Millie Bobby Brown currently shared to promote her new Florence by Mills make-up line went viral for the entire improper causes, the actress has issued an apology.

Inside the controversial clip, the 15-year-old “Stranger Points” star tried to exhibit how she makes use of her mannequin’s face mist, scrub, face wash, moisturizer and lip oil, nevertheless clearly utilized nothing to her pores and pores and skin all via the video, alongside along with her eye make-up remaining intact.

“I can’t think about she’s really merely dry rubbing her palms collectively and rubbing her face. Like … is that this a prank?” one fan requested on Reddit, whereas one different wrote, “WTH was this. Do producers really assume we don’t have eyes, like for precise?”

Brown addressed the backlash in a Notes app screengrab she posted Thursday on Instagram.

“I’m nonetheless finding out one of many easiest methods to share my routines as I get to know this space increased — I’m not an skilled,” the star began. “I assumed doing a quick video replicating my personal course of for that night was okay, nevertheless that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I love your total ideas on this journey, please maintain sharing your concepts and I will too! ily guys x #loveandlight.”