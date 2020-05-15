NEWS

Military clarifies that Suho was not given special treatment after he was seen riding a military car at his enlistment

May 15, 2020
Cheena Khanna
EXO’s Suho enlisted within the military on Might 14th at the Nonsan Coaching Middle. He was noticed taking goodbye images with the remainder of his fellow members. 

Nonetheless, Suho’s enlistment sparked some controversy after he was seen being picked up by a military car. After netizens started complaining that Suho was receiving special treatment resulting from his standing as a superstar, the military launched conflicting statements. Suho’s representatives said that the car was organized after being contacted forward of time by the military, whereas the military said that they “did not make the suggestion. That is not the reality. That is not special treatment. Suho went to the incorrect place. As a result of they have been quick on time and lots of followers have been gathered in entrance of the camp, we transferred him utilizing a military car. ” 

The followers have been additionally criticized for his or her incapacity to stick to social distancing insurance policies and gathering to ship Suho away. Do you assume netizens are overreacting? 

About the author

