Miguel Bosé clarifies why he left social networks

The Spanish artist Miguel Bosé reported through the agency that represents him, Ocesa Seitrack, that his recent disappearance from social networks was of his own free will, after speculation about an alleged expulsion by those platforms.

“Given the information that has appeared in various communication media regarding his withdrawal from certain social networks, on behalf of our client, Don Miguel Bosé Dominguín, we want to specify, exceptionally and once and for all, that the artist has voluntarily decided unsubscribe from these social networks, “the company said in a statement.

After the introduction they added the personal reasons why the singer of “Bandit Heart” made the decision.

The document emphasizes that the singer’s decision to completely unsubscribe from all social networks is due to personal reasons.

“He does not consider that these networks are plural and objective at present. They do not allow free expression and subject users to their business and political criteria and interests. They exercise censorship and control of information and content. The benefits offered to users and the obligations to which they are subjected are not balanced, ”the statement read.

They also detailed that Bosé does not consider that “it is worth staying present, at least at the present time”, in social networks, since there are fictitious users and others who act under the interests of third parties, “breaking the healthy debate on any issue”

“The artist has not been expelled from any social network. It has been their decision not to accept the conditions that govern them and to stop belonging to them ”, their representatives concluded.

Bosé had been in the public eye for several controversial statements, such as those in which he assured that the coronavirus was “the great lie of governments” or the accusations to businessman Bill Gates of wanting to implant microchips in vaccines in order to obtain world information.

In fact, previously, his Twitter account was suspended for a week after his support for the controversial demonstration on August 16 against the use of a mask.

Recently, as a result of the above, he had been encouraged to upload almost daily videos to his Instagram profile, giving his point of view and in which he could be seen more lax although, maintaining his positions and again pouring information classified as false .