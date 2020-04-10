Miek Gets A Brand New Body & Look In This Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art

Director Taika Waititi shares new idea artwork from Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing amongst different issues, two new our bodies for the alien, Miek. First launched in Thor: Ragnarok, Miek is the nice good friend of one other alien, Korg, and Thor meets the pair of them whereas on Sakaar. The 2 present up once more in Avengers: Endgame, seen residing with Thor in New Asgard, and each are set to return in Love and Thunder.

In Ragnarok, Miek is described by Korg as “an insect” with “knives for arms,” and that is principally correct. Miek is an insectoid alien who is usually seen carrying a vaguely humanoid exoskeleton. With out one, Miek roughly resembles an insect larva with a number of brief limbs. Miek loses his exoskeleton in Ragnarok and is proven with out one till the ultimate battle in Endgame. Each cases characteristic a design for Miek’s exoskeleton that’s slightly rudimentary, although it’s armed with knife arms – nice for stabbing and slashing, not so nice for every other hand-related actions. Come Thor: Love and Thunder, nevertheless, it seems Miek receives a brand new exo-skeleton and costume, and each have a stunning female aptitude.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button under to start out this text in fast view.

Associated: What Thor: Ragnarok Is Actually About

Waititi just lately took half in an Instagram dwell broadcast the place he watched Ragnarok together with followers (however was principally distracted by his youngsters and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo). Through the dwell stream, he shared a number of items of Thor: Love and Thunder idea artwork. A couple of the items depict Miek in two new exoskeletons; one a battle swimsuit, whereas the opposite is extra like enterprise apparel. Have a look:

In each idea artwork illustrations, Miek seems to be suited within the exoskeleton seen in the primary picture. The design is your fundamental robotic physique, however with some Asgardian touches within the design; most notably, the look of the steel bands alongside the arms and legs. The ft additionally seem like harking back to girls’s excessive heels, and when mixed with the clearly female look of the enterprise swimsuit, it could be that this idea artwork is revealing one thing else new about Miek.

In each Ragnarok and Endgame, Miek is known as male. However Miek can also be an alien, and as such, would not essentially have a binary intercourse or gender. There’s additionally a remark kind Korg in Ragnarok about Miek laying eggs, which may suggest Miek truly is feminine or that every one members of the species can reproduce. Both method, the design of each the brand new exoskeleton and enterprise swimsuit seem to present Miek a extra female traits, and which will suggest a brand new identification for the character in Thor: Love And Thunder.

Subsequent: Thor four Can Construct On Ragnarok By Taking Away Thor’s Identify

Supply: Taika Waititi/Instagram

Watch Black Widow’s Deleted Dying Scene From Avengers: Endgame