Microsoft’s Windows 10X would arrive until spring 2021: report

In May, Microsoft said it would be their priority to bring the new version of Windows, known as Windows 10X, first to single screen devices. According to a new report, the launch of Windows 10X will not be until spring 2021, and dual-screen devices will arrive in 2022.

The report, published by Mary Jo Foley of ZDNet, says that Microsoft is pushing the launch of its first round of Windows 10X devices in the spring of next year with a focus on business and education users as well as those working on the front lines. . In spring 2022, the company plans to introduce the software “for additional single-screen and dual-screen devices.”

In addition to Windows 10X not arriving until next year, ZDNet also reported that support for running older Win32 applications on the platform may not arrive until at least 2022. Windows Central has also reported that Windows 10X will not be delivered. with support for legacy applications when released.

The move would make web applications more important on Windows and would be a more direct rival to Chromebooks, which use technology from Google’s Chrome OS and are popular in education and other cost-sensitive industries.

With what Microsoft did from moving its Edge browser to Google’s Chromium, the same foundation that Chrome uses, it is more likely that Web applications on Windows will also avoid the compatibility issues that had plagued Microsoft with its previous project. Microsoft is an important partner in Google’s effort to make the Web a more powerful platform for interactive applications, not just relatively static documents.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft announced the new update first last October, along with a dual-screen PC called the Surface Neo and a dual-screen Android phone called Surface Duo. Both devices were scheduled to appear this yearBut according to a previous report from ZDNet, the Neo and other dual-screen Windows 10X PCs could make it through next year.

A person close to the company’s plans told CNET in May that Microsoft had halted development plans for Windows 10X for the Surface Neo and other dual-screen devices during the US health crisis. coronavirus to better prioritize resources during the pandemic, giving priority to upgrading the operating system to single-screen devices.

The company, however, continues to promote its dual-screen Surface Duo Android device with various company executives, including the head of the product division, Panos Panay, who recently tweeted images of the upcoming phone in action.