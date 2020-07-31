Microsoft’s Surface Neo tablet won’t arrive in 2020: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Microsoft will not launch this year the Surface Neo, a dual-screen tablet that is supposed to launch in late 2020, according to a ZDNet report.

The Surface Neo It would be an important product for Microsoft, as it would bring Windows 10X for the first time, an updated version of the Windows 10 operating system optimized for dual-screen devices.

The delay is just the latest in a series of cancellations and postponements as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the report by ZDnet (sister site of CNET and CNET in Spanish) does not seem to rule out the launch of the Surface Duo, Microsoft’s dual-screen Android phone that was announced at the same Surface launch event last year.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.