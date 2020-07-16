Microsoft’s Family Safety app helps dads stay in control

You can now take a look at the Microsoft Family app.

Angela Lang / CNET

Starting today, May 11, a preview of the Microsoft Family Safety app for iOS and Android is available on a limited basis. The application is focused on helping parents find a digital balance, giving their children digital independence and setting limits, Microsoft explained in a statement.

The Family Safety app can help you start conversations regarding Internet safety and screen time limits. In addition, the app offers content controls and activity reporting — such as the top websites visited, searches launched, and location. Microsoft said it plans to add security features in the coming months.

To subscribe to the trailer, set up a family group at Microsoft and then fill out the form that will be given to you. Microsoft said availability will be limited.

Microsoft announced the Family Safety app in March as part of two different 365 experiences which is planned to launch in the coming months.

