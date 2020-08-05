Microsoft would pay up to $ 30 billion for TikTok: report

Microsoft would pay between $ 10 billion and $ 30 billion for the TikTok operations in the United States and a handful of other countries, according to a CNBC report.

The Redmond, Washington, giant, which owns the Windows operating system and Xbox console, would transfer all data from users of the application to the United States in a year, according to the report. On the weekend of August 2, Microsoft announced its interest in acquiring the app’s assets for several English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, although the app is not available in that country.

For a few months now, TikTok has been heavily criticized by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to ban its use in the country. Microsoft said in its blog post that its CEO, Satya Nadella spoke to Trump on the acquisition and that he “would go ahead in the negotiations,” although he did not specify what Trump’s position or task is in the operation. Rumors about him Microsoft’s interest in TikTok They started on Friday, July 31.

Subsequently, Trump said he would expect that part of the money from the app purchase was deposited in the country’s Treasury (although he did not give more details). The CNBC report says that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is “highly involved” in the process. The Chinese government, for its part, said it is unacceptable forcing ByteDance to get rid of their US assets and consider it a “robbery”.

