Microsoft works on a Surface-branded smart speaker: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Microsoft may have plans to extend its range of Surface hardware beyond computers and headphones, launching its own smart speaker.

The company filed a new patent application for a smart speaker, belonging to the Surface series, in the U.S. Patent Office in May, according to Patently Apple. The source source says that Microsoft already registered the patent for a similar device in 2018, but the latter contains a more advanced device design.

In the image included in the patent documentation you can see a device with a cylindrical shape in whose upper part there are six microphones. The patent clarifies that the horn would have optical sensors that would be used to measure the distance in the room and to be able to direct the sound correctly within the space.

The patent does not specify which will be the voice assistant under which this horn works if it were to hit the market, but it may not be Cortana, the company’s own virtual assistant, since Microsoft has announced several times that it left to bet on it and in fact no longer includes it on their devices.

In any case, it is a patent not a final product, so this horn will not necessarily reach the market.

CNET en Español sent Microsoft a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

