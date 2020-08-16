Microsoft will stop producing the Xbox One X console and its digital version

Josh Miller



Microsoft announced on July 16 that the company will discontinue the consoles Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. This would be a “natural step” that the company would take before the launch of its next console, the Xbox Series X.

“Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold around the world,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email sent to CNET en Español. “Players can check with their local retailers for more details on Xbox One hardware availability.”

The Xbox Series X Microsoft and Sony PS5 are scheduled to be released in time for the holiday shopping season, and both consoles promise sharper and more complex visuals, a faster gaming experience, and new titles like Halo: Infinity from Microsoft and Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Sony.

The price of both consoles is still a mystery, but it is estimated that their price is around US $ 400 or US $ 500.

