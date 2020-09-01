Microsoft will close its physical stores around the world

Microsoft



Microsoft will close all of its physical stores around the world as part of a “strategic shift,” the company said in a statement published on Friday, June 26.

Store employees will not lose their jobs and will continue to work remotely on sales, training or consumer assistance issues; in some cases, employees will work from Microsoft offices.

“Our online sales have grown as our portfolio has evolved into digital offerings and our talented team has demonstrated success serving consumers beyond a physical location,” David Porter, vice president of Corporate at Microsoft, said in the statement. “We are grateful to all of our consumers and look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our sales team from Microsoft offices.”

Microsoft will close all of its stores except in four locations: London, New York, Sydney and Redmond. These stores will remain open but will become “experience centers” where users can learn about the company’s products but will not be able to buy them.

According to sources at The Verge, Microsoft had planned to close its stores but would do so in 2021. The coronavirus brought plans forward to this year as the company had partially closed its stores to prevent the spread of the virus.

Store closings will affect upcoming Microsoft product launches, specifically the console Xbox series x which will go on sale later this year. Microsoft is also preparing to launch other stellar products, such as its folding phones, which interested users will have to purchase from other outlets.