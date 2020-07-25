Microsoft to launch Surface wireless headphones in May: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



According to European retailer Winfuture, Microsoft’s expected response to AirPods de Apple will finally be available in the next few days. The report says that the Earbuds Surface will be available in many European countries starting May 6, for a price of 199 euros (about $ 215).

The report does not give information on the launch of the product in the United States or Latin America, and Microsoft has not yet confirmed any specific schedule, so those who want to have the new Earbuds outside Europe in their hands will have to wait for more information.

These Surface Earbuds are noise canceling [fotos] To see photos

The Surface Earbuds They were originally slated to arrive in time for last year’s holiday season, but after several delays, the release window was postponed to this spring.

The coronavirus crisis You could question that timeline. However, this new report from Europe may offer some hope to customers concerned that Earbuds see a similar fate to Microsoft’s Surface Neo, which is reported to have been delayed beyond its original 2020 release date.

Also this week we learned that Microsoft would soon launch a cheaper console, the Xbox Series X, which is also supposed to arrive in May.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.