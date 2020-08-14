Microsoft shows the future Microsoft 365: Simpler and more content-focused

Microsoft



Jon Friedmann, vice president of design and research at Microsoft, showed a first look at the next look of Microsoft 365, the service that offers access to Office and Windows 10.

Friedmann highlights a new less intrusive interface, which allows the concentration of users and the possibility of offering more adaptive colors and headers of the applications thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence.

The changes coming to office applications will also improve Cortana, Microsoft’s artificial intelligence. The assistant will be able to recognize, for example, errors in real time as they are typed in Excel and in Planner Cortana will be able to explore dates based on the task descriptions.

Microsoft 365 will also improve on cross-platform universal search. Microsoft will improve the search between applications to show more relevant information in the apps that are used and without the need to exchange between them.

The executive also announced the creation of the Family Safety app so that parents have access to the creation of device use limits, content filters and more control over the actions that children take on platforms.

Friedmann says that some of the detailed features will arrive in a year or two, but some others are under development and exploration, so they may not officially materialize.

