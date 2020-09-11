Microsoft shares more details about the Xbox Series X and its new controller

Microsoft



Microsoft announced on Monday, March 16, the full specifications of its next console, the Xbox series x, as well as details of the changes made to the new game controller.

One of the most important and revealed details on Monday was the measurements of the new console, as well as the internal storage unit (SSD) that is made specifically for the console and that can be changed whenever the user wishes.

Microsoft said it will place a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 2.8GHz each, an AMD RNDA 2 GPUY with 12 teraflops. The console will have 16GB (GDDR6) of RAM distributed in 10GB for the GPU, 2.5GB for the standard memory and 2.5GB will be used for the operating system.

Microsoft revealed the measurements of the Series X so you can think about where to put it now that it goes on sale at the end of the year. The measurements are 151x151x301mm. In addition, Microsoft took the opportunity to tweet a funny photo about the resemblance between the Series X and a refrigerator, this after multiple memes suggested a similarity between the two products.

Microsoft posted a video showing the speed of the Xbox Series X versus the speed of the Xbox One X, the company’s fastest console so far. While one game, State of Decay 2, takes the One X to load in 50 seconds, the next console does it in 9 seconds.

The new control, which although it looks like the Xbox One, now has a new button in the center to easily share content or record video. The D-pad, as one of the main buttons on the control is known, has also been modified to offer better performance.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed a price or official release date for the Xbox Series X, but it will hit the market before the end of the year.