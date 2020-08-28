Microsoft sets a date for its 2020 Xbox Game Showcase event

Angela Lang / CNET



Microsoft plans to hold an event on July 23 at 9 a.m. US Pacific Time (noon Eastern) during which you will show many of the new games you plan to introduce for your new video game console Xbox series x, which will be released this fall.

The company will carry out its Xbox Games Showcase, as the event is called, via a live stream from its Xbox and YouTube website, as it has done in previous announcements this year. Companies around the world, including Apple, Sony and Microsoft, have relied on Internet broadcasts to announce their newest products as governments around the world fight to combat the pandemic of coronavirus It has already infected more than 11 million people and killed more than half a million people since the end of 2019.



Microsoft’s event will be headlined by Halo Infinite, a new installment in the company’s popular space warfare franchise. The Halo franchise, which tells the story of a superhuman soldier fighting all manner of threats, has been one of the most important games on the Xbox since its launch in 2001.

The Xbox event comes as the video game industry gears up for two of its biggest new product launches in nearly a decade. The Sony PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch in time for the holiday shopping season, promising sharper, more complex visuals, a faster gaming experience, and new titles like Halo from Microsoft and Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Sony.

Unlike in 2013, when Microsoft and Sony launched their current-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 devices, these new game consoles will be offered to fans in an uncertain economic environment sparked by one of the worst health crises in history. In the last half year, since the disease called COVID-19 was first detected, governments around the world have pressured citizens to stay at home, something that has slowed economic activity and led to the closure of many businesses . As a result, more than 40 million people in the United States have filed unemployment claims at some point, and the country faces one of the worst economic crises in a century.

Both companies say they are aware that selling new devices will be more difficult amid the uncertain economic environment.

Impressing the players

Microsoft’s Xbox event follows an event the company held on May 7, during which it showcased its upcoming games by some of its biggest partners. Among them was French game creator Ubisoft, who shared a trailer for his new adventure game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

But the event was not well received by all Xbox fans. Some fans criticized Microsoft for showing trailers rather than what it would be like to play the games, prompting Microsoft to apologize.

“We clearly set some wrong expectations and that was our fault.” tweeted Aaron Greenberg, a marketing manager for Xbox games shortly after the event.



Microsoft changed its approach during its Build developer conference later that month, increasing production quality and updating the length of individual announcements and speeches. “This is interactive television,” Bob Bejan, a Microsoft executive, said in an interview last month. As a corporate vice president who leads Microsoft events, Bejan oversees the company’s strategy.

Online events should think in terms of television, he said, including 22-minute or 44-minute runs like a regular TV episode, and much shorter demonstrations. It also has to look different, with more interaction between presenter and camera, rather than trying to perform on stage for thousands in a live broadcast.

Sony appeared to have learned some of those lessons for its PlayStation event on June 11, where it showcased new games and a surprise design reveal for its next PlayStation 5, which will also arrive in the fall. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan kicked off the 74-minute presentation with a 58-second speech, which ended by saying, “Enough talking about me. Let’s make the games speak for us.”

By the end, the Sony event had shown a steady stream of trailers for more than two dozen games, separated by brief interruptions with artistic animations and background music. The event lit up social media as fans devoured the news.

Now Microsoft will have another chance to speak to Xbox fans on July 23. Together with our sister site GameSpot, the global team at CNET and CNET en Español will cover the Microsoft event.