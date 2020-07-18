Microsoft reveals the first games optimized for Xbox Series X

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Microsoft announced on Thursday May 7 a stamp that will have compatible and optimized games for Xbox Series X, the console that the company will launch at the end of the year.

The company showed brief teasers of games that will come to the Xbox Series X and are developed by third parties. Microsoft and Ubisoft also showed the first preview of the game (gameplay) Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Microsoft is expected to announce the exclusive titles at an event like Thursday, but in the summer.



Playing:

Watch this:

Xbox Series X: The 5 novelties that most excite us

4:07



Microsoft, by the hand of different producers, girls and adults, showed a dozen games. Also, Microsoft showed only a part of the producers and distributors with which it is working, among which stand out for size and experience Konami, Capcom, Bungie, Blizzard, Electronic Arts (EA), Epicureísmos Games, Activision, SEGA, Roblox, among other.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



This is the list of announced games, of which only one –Chorvs-, its availability was revealed for some time in 2021.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has a tower-like design [fotos] To see photos

Games optimized for Xbox Series X:

Bright Memory: Infinite

Dirt 5

Scorn

Chorvs (2021)

Madden 2021

Bloodlines 2

Call of the Sea

The Ascent

The Medium

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extintion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Some of these games, like the Madden, its arrival in 2021 could be easily deduced, but the rest did not give details more than a little of its history.

Ubisoft took advantage of the Xbox digital event to show a brief preview of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, a recently announced game and one of the first to be revealed for next-gen consoles. The new advance can be seen here, below:

Microsoft did not provide further details on the Xbox Series X, but more information is expected to arrive in the summer. The Xbox Series X will be released during the holiday season in late 2020.