Microsoft Releases Lists to Help Your Team Get Better Organized

Microsfot announced this May 19 Lists, a tool to help you better organize your work. Lists is available on mobile apps and on the web and is an evolution of SharePoint Lists.

With Lists you can organize your projects, contacts, inventories, content and processes and it allows you to customize views, alerts and workflows. The tool offers you predetermined templates to start your lists quickly, either in the mobile application or directly in Microsoft Teams software, Slack’s competition for communications within a work team. Lists is also designed to work with SharePoint and Outlook.

The tool is part of Microsoft 365, Microsoft’s cloud software suite. Microsoft Lists sounds, on paper, very similar to the To Do app, also from the Redmond company, although To Do is designed for individuals and directly competes with the popular Todoist app.

Microsoft presented Lists at Build 2020, the developer conference that this year was completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lists will allow you, for example, to coordinate work with other group members, track tasks in different locations, and allow you to import data from other Microsoft apps, such as Excel. It will also let you bookmark your favorite lists or quickly access the most recent ones.

List will be available on Microsoft 365 in the summer and apps will arrive later this year.

Microsoft Lists is part of a recent trend to launch new or improved tools to encourage collaboration and remote work as a response to the new realities imposed by the coronavirus-related quarantine worldwide. This has sparked the use of video calling apps like Zoom, which have seen all their usage records broken during the last weeks.