Microsoft prepares a hearing aid with fingerprint sensor: patent

Microsoft



Microsoft would be working on adding a new function to its range of hearing aids Surface Headphones.

The company recently filed with the US Patent Office for a patent reported by Patently Apple, showing that they might be considering the option of adding a fingerprint reader to a future version of their hearing aids.

Microsoft explains in the patent application that there are currently many electronic devices on the market that do not have an unlock system for their use and that it may be necessary to equip their hearing aids with a fingerprint sensor to facilitate a secure login for the user. user. This sensor would serve both to unlock the hearing aids and the device to which they are connected.

Currently there are no hearing aids that have such a system, so Microsoft would be the first to do so. It is also unclear whether the feature would serve as a truly differentiating element from the competition.

In any case, it is a patent not a final technology, not even in tests, so we will not necessarily see it applied to a device finally.

Microsoft Surface Headphones They premiered in 2018 and went on the market for $ 350. On May 6, 2020, the company released a second version of these devices that has noise cancellation and whose starting price is US $ 250.

