Microsoft Office will come to Chromebooks natively

Finally, Google computers with Chrome OS will be able to operate the Microsoft Office office suite.

Google announced in a blog post on June 16 that it will partner with US software company Parallels to natively integrate Office applications with Parallels Desktop (software that provides hardware virtualization for computers). Until now, Office applications could be used on Chromebook computers by virtualizing them, this means that users could use them without having the application installed, from the Parallels cloud.

Thanks to the new partnership, Parallels will be natively integrated into Chrome OS which, according to the company, will improve the performance of applications and allow access to them without an Internet connection. This union could also allow in the future, computers with Chrome OS can also support Android apps and other native Windows apps.

The new feature will be available in the fall of 2020 for Chrome Enterprise customers, the paid subscription that makes use of the business features of Chrome OS, the Chrome browser and Chrome devices.

Chromebooks are inexpensive laptops and easy to use. Currently many brands make them, including HP, Lenovo or Acer.