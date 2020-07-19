Microsoft launches new Surface laptops and headphones

Microsoft



Microsoft announced the launch of four devices under the Surface brand, including the 2-in-1 Surface Go 2 and the delayed Surface Earbuds, which are intended to compete with AirPods Pro and the new Pixel Buds 2.

In a press release, the company explained on Wednesday, May 6 that during the pandemic, it has worked to make some services accessible to everyone, such as the introduction of new Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans, as well as the possibility of using a version freemium de Microsoft Teams.

Now the company has announced a series of new products, which begin their pre-sale stage immediately.

Surface Go 2

This is the second edition of the company’s affordable 2-in-1 computer. This device is still as light as the first version, with a 10.5-inch screen, eighth-generation Intel M processor, a new dual microphone, and an upgraded 5-megapixel front camera.

The device is intended for schools and institutions that require connectivity at a competitive price. The Surface Go 2 is compatible with the Surface Pen and its price is $ 399.

Surface Book 3

Microsoft’s most powerful new computer gets 50 percent more processing than its predecessor and battery life of up to 17.5 hours, according to data from the company itself. The Surface Book 3 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, has an Intel 10 series processor, and the 15-inch version incorporates an NVIDIA GeForce card with enough power to play Xbox titles at 1080p and 60 frames per second. The starting price is $ 1,599.

Surface Headphones 2

Microsoft’s new hearing aids incorporate 13 levels of ambient noise control, better sound quality than their predecessors, and up to 20 hours of battery life. It also has adjustable noise cancellation through the headphones themselves through a ring designed for it, this technology has also been created to reduce in particular the voices we have around us in order to focus on work, play and that meeting that we had planned.

The design of the headphones is now able to rotate them 180 degrees, so they feel more comfortable when you have them on your neck. Its price is US $ 249.

Surface Earbuds

Microsoft headphones to compete with the Pixel Buds or AirPods Pro are called Surface Earbuds, and although they could go unnoticed, they can be ideal if you are a user of some company products such as Outlook or Office, since it incorporates commands to obtain readings of your emails through the Outlook app or to dictate to Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.

The headphones have touch control, immersive audio and the company says that they will fit very well in your ears, also its battery can last you all day and its charging box is wireless. The Surface Earbuds are priced at $ 199.

The company also launched a new device connector called the Surface Dock 2 that allows access to additional storage, fast charging, and fast data transfer and is priced at $ 260.