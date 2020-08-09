Microsoft in negotiations to buy TikTok: report

Microsoft is in negotiations to buy TikTok, the video app that is being targeted by several governments, according to a report on Friday, July 31, The New York Times, Quoting a source with knowledge of the conversations.

On the same Friday, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said that he was considering taking steps to ban TikTok in the country. And a report of Bloomberg notes that the Trump administration plans to order ByteDance Ltd., owner of TikTok, to relinquish ownership of the app and sell it. According to the report, the decision could be announced this Friday, July 31.

According to the report of TimesIt is not known how advanced the negotiations are. The anonymous source told the Times that any deal could “alter the ownership of TikTok.”

“We could ban TikTok,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 31. “We are considering many alternatives to TikTok.”

Microsoft declined to comment on the matter to an explicit question from CNET en Español.

TikTokThe app known for its insanely short videos is under the scrutiny of various governments due to its ties to China. India recently banned it, and The United States and Australia are also considering blocking it.as governments are concerned that the Chinese regime may influence enforcement.

The Trump campaign began running ads on Facebook asking people to sign a petition calling for a TikTok ban, increasing Trump’s pressure on the app’s maker.

Owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based tech company, TikTok’s popularity has exploded over the past year. The app received a new boost due to the coronavirus pandemic, attracting users looking to escape the boredom of quarantine. The app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, according to market research firm Sensor Tower, and 623 million of those downloads were in the first half of the year alone. India is its largest market, followed by Brazil and the United States. (TikTok is not available in China, where ByteDance distributes a local version called Douyin.)

But the tribulations TikTok faces are presented as opportunities for other companies. For example, recently Facebook announced Instagram Reels, a function that allows you to create TikTok-style videos.

