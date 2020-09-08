Microsoft helped create a tool to see if you have contracted COVID-19

Angela Lang / CNET



The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now has a tool on its website that is an “autodetector for coronavirus“, whereby people can assess their symptoms and risk factors to help them make a decision about seeking medical care. The tool was developed using Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service, the company said in a statement on Friday, March 20. 2020.

“Public health agencies, hospitals and others on the front lines of responding to COVID-19 need to be able to answer questions, provide the public with up-to-date information on the outbreak, exposure tracking, rapid classification of new cases and a guide to next steps,” Microsoft said. “Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service is a solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help CDC and other front-line organizations answer these questions, freeing up doctors, nurses, administrators, and other healthcare professionals to [que puedan] provide critical care to those who need it. “

The chat bot is not intended to diagnose or treat COVID-19, the CDC explained, but it can help you make a decision about whether to seek medical attention. The chat bot asks a series of questions about whether you are sick or helping someone who is, where you are located, your age, as well as the symptoms you may be experiencing.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus first detected in China last December, has been rapidly spread across the planet. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying the expectation is that the number of cases and deaths will grow. As of Friday, March 20, there were more than 14,000 cases of people infected with the coronavirus in the United States, with cases reported in every state in the country.



