Microsoft gives us a taste of the changes coming to Windows 10

Microsoft is working on a new design for the elementary aspects of Windows 10 and has already shown us a sneak peek.

Panos Panay, Product Manager at Microsoft, posted a video on Instagram celebrating the 1 billion Windows 10 users, but it also shows the interface of the new Start menu without the Live Tiles aspect, the new interface of File Explorer, Calendar and other apps.

Microsoft has already said that the disappearance of the Live Tiles, square-shaped icons that the company began using for several years, will not be final. Users will be able to choose between the new interface without these mosaic icons, or continue to use them.

The new logos, which are literally much less square, are intended to have a more consistent image with cross-platform applications on macOS, iOS and Android.

Microsoft has not disclosed the date when users will have access to these changes, but it is expected to happen in one of the semi-annual updates within this year. According to CNET’s sister site ZDNet, much more is likely to happen in the fall update.

Microsoft announced this week that Windows 10 is already installed on 1 billion devices, including computers, tablets, consoles, and even mixed reality glasses. However, as ZDNet notes, Microsoft originally hoped to reach that figure by 2018.

