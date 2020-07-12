Microsoft Edge will allow you to add Pinterest content to your collections

The Collections of Edge, the Microsoft browser, now they will allow you to add content directly from Pinterest, the popular platform that allows you to group graphic elements and images.

Microsoft



The integration, Microsoft said as part of the news announced at its Build developer conference, which this year was entirely virtual due to the coronavirus crisis, will help users find ideas for their projects, save time and take advantage of content suggestions. related to what they are looking for. When activated, the feature will display Pinterest content related to the collection at the bottom. The integration will also allow you to export a Collection from Edge to the user’s Pinterest account. The new feature will be available to members of the Microsoft Insider program in the coming days.

Microsoft released the Collections as part of the latest version of Edge after offering them in beta for several months.

Among the recent novelties of the Edge Collections, which allow you to group search or interest topics such as comparing different products you want to buy or the elements of a trip you are organizing, is being able to access them on different devices if you use the same Edge account. Also, you can open all the leagues in a collection in a new window, edit the collection’s title cards and use a dark theme, among other things.

Edge Legacy, the HTML version of the browser, has a 2.23 percent market share, according to Statcounter. The market leader is Chrome, from Google, with a 62.48 percent share. Microsoft released the Chromium version of the browser in January 2020 for Mac and PC, which will replace the Legacy version and, among other things, will be compatible with Chrome extensions.

Microsoft is launching another new Edge feature in Build. Now users will be able to search faster from a sidebar, just select a word and right click to select “search in sidebar”. The results will be displayed on the right side of the screen, without losing the main content.