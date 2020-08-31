Microsoft could introduce the Xbox Series S in August: report

Microsoft could introduce a second console in August, the Xbox Series S, according to a report from Eurogamer and VentureBeat.

The Xbox Series S, the low-cost version of the Xbox series x and which is known by the code name Xbox Lockhart, will not have the same graphic power as the Xbox Series X, but with the same games as Microsoft’s next-generation console. However, although its technical specifications are unknown, rumors indicate that the GPU, SSD and memory would be similar to those of the Xbox Series X.



Playing:

Watch this:

Xbox Series X: The 5 new features that excite us the most

4:07



Microsoft planned to show the Xbox Lockhart console in June during the video game convention E3 2020, but the event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft turned its great face-to-face revelation into digital events spread throughout 2020, these events are known as Xbox 20/20.

The reality is that the existence of the Xbox Series S is still uncertain, but this could change during the upcoming Xbox 20/20 event scheduled for July.