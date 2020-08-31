Microsoft could introduce the Xbox Series S in August: report

Microsoft could introduce a second console in August, the Xbox Series S, according to a report from Eurogamer and VentureBeat.
The Xbox Series S, the low-cost version of the Xbox series x and which is known by the code name Xbox Lockhart, will not have the same graphic power as the Xbox Series X, but with the same games as Microsoft’s next-generation console. However, although its technical specifications are unknown, rumors indicate that the GPU, SSD and memory would be similar to those of the Xbox Series X.
Microsoft planned to show the Xbox Lockhart console in June during the video game convention E3 2020, but the event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft turned its great face-to-face revelation into digital events spread throughout 2020, these events are known as Xbox 20/20.
The reality is that the existence of the Xbox Series S is still uncertain, but this could change during the upcoming Xbox 20/20 event scheduled for July.