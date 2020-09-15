Microsoft could change the Windows 10 start menu: report

Windows 10 could change the color of Live Tiles and make them less prominent in future updates.

Windows 10 could get a facelift, at least in its start menu.

The company revealed in a chapter of the Windows Insider podcast that it could make new changes to its operating system. According to a report by The Verge, these changes would be designed to make the start menu more visually uniform and stop giving so much emphasis to Live Tiles, a characteristic element of Windows 10. (Live Tiles are those “tiles” in those that are the applications or widgets within the start menu and that currently have very bright colors).

The source medium has shown the concept with an image that shows the start menu with these tiles, but without the background colors they currently have, the grids and icons would simply be kept with a transparent background.

CNET en Español sent Microsoft a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

