Microsoft could acquire Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: report

Microsoft could be taking the first steps to acquire the games division of Warner Bros.

The company founded by Bill Gates would have expressed interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a studio owned by AT&T that is behind the popular franchises of games based on characters such as Batman or Harry Potter, as reported by The Information, citing sources familiar with the company.

The terms of the deal are unknown, but a report published by CNBC in June said AT&T could sell its gaming division valued at about $ 4 billion in order to pay its debts. CNBC nominated Take-Two, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard as possible buyers of the study, but it seems that finally it would be Microsoft who would take over.

At this time, neither AT&T nor Microsoft, which will host its Xbox Games Showcase news digital event on July 23, has confirmed or denied this information.

CNET en Español sent Microsoft a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

