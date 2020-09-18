Microsoft confirms more details of the Xbox Series X

Microsoft



The Xbox Series X it will be powerful, capable of providing retina-melting graphics and very, very fast.

Phil Spencer, Vice President of gaming and head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed more details about his next console on Monday, February 24. A powerful GPU, hardware acceleration, fast access to games and the Smart Delivery function are some of the new confirmed information.

The Xbox Series X will feature a 12 teraflop GPU, according to Spencer. This processing power is twice that of the Xbox One X and eight times that of the original Xbox One, the executive said. Such a powerful GPU will make room for a feature called VRS (Variable Rate Shading) that prioritizes individual effects and results in a more stable frame rate and better resolution, without impacting image quality.

The Xbox Series X will also have DirectX Raytracing or hardware acceleration. Spencer assures that this technology will allow “lighting like in real life, exact reflections and very realistic acoustics in real time while you explore the virtual world”.

Smart Delivery is another of the new features and confirmed on Monday. Spencer said that this technology will allow players to buy a single game and be able to download it – in its best version – for any of their consoles, be it an Xbox Series X or an Xbox One X. The function is confirmed for all Xbox exclusives and it will be available for developers to implement in their games.

Spencer also repeated some of the already known specifications such as solid state storage (SSD), the Quick Resume function to quickly resume a suspended game; DLI (Dynamic Latency Input) to reduce the delay between controls and actions in the game; New HDMI 2.0 technology for smoother images, less lag, and faster response. Developers will also be able to take advantage of native 120fps support.

Spencer did not mention details about the price and date of the sale. The Xbox Series X is expected to be sold sometime in December of this year, the same date that the PS5. Sony has been more secretive about the details of its console.

