Microsoft closes its stores worldwide due to coronavirus

Microsoft



Microsoft has closed all of its stores to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The company reported its decision in a statement posted on its Twitter account on March 17. “All physical Microsoft Store stores are currently closed until further notice due to health concerns from COVID-19,” the company said in its tweet. “We know that families, remote workers and businesses are under unique pressure right now, so we will be here to serve them online at microsoft.com.”

According to Microsoft’s website, the company has a total of 83 stores around the world, of which 73 are in the United States. The president of the country, Donald Trump announced on March 16 a series of guidelines for all Americans to follow during the next few days to try to stop the spread of the virus, such as avoiding meetings of more than 10 people or avoiding restaurants and patios of food.

Given these measures, Apple also announced that it will close all its physical stores throughout the world, with the exception of those located in China. Initially Apple informed the community that all its physical stores would be closed until March 27, but days later the company updated its website with a message informing that its stores will remain closed “until further notice.”

The coronavirus was first detected in late December in the city of Wuhan, in China. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, and as of press time, more than 200,000 infected people and more than 8,000 deaths had been reported worldwide.

