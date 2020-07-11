Microsoft builds a great supercomputer for smarter AI

Randy Wong/LLNL



Microsoft has built a huge supercomputer for artificial intelligence work, a new direction for the Azure cloud computing service. The machine has 285,000 processor cores, plus 10,000 graphics chips for OpenAI, a company that wants to make sure that artificial intelligence (AI) technology helps humans.

Microsoft announced the machine on its developer conference called Build, on Tuesday. (For more details on the event, you can take a look at ZDNet’s full coverage in English of Build.) Supercomputers, the most powerful computing machines on the planet, are typically used for the most laborious problems. That includes jobs like simulating nuclear weapon explosions, predicting future weather, and, more recently, looking for drugs to combat the coronavirus. In the case of Microsoft, it is used to develop AI systems that can run anywhere.

A distinctive feature of supercomputers is the enormous amount of memory and fast connections between processors. That, in effect, allows a supercomputer to focus on a single complicated problem better than a larger group of smaller, cheaper machines. Microsoft and OpenAI believe their giant computer will give AI new sophistication.

It is good for artificial intelligence that it “learns from the examination billions of pages of publicly available text,” Microsoft said in a statement. “This type of model can absorb the nuances of language, grammar, knowledge, concepts and context so deeply that it can excel in multiple tasks: summarizing a long speech, moderating content on live game chats, finding relevant passages in Thousands of legal files or even generating code by browsing GitHub, “Microsoft’s site for open source programming collaboration.

Microsoft announced in 2019 the multi-year partnership with OpenAI around the supercomputer, which included a $ 1 billion investment by Microsoft.

Supercomputers are ranked by speed twice a year by researchers in the Top500 project, which rates machines based on how fast they can solve a mathematical calculation from a test called Linpack. Microsoft said its Azure machine would rank in the top five for such systems, though it did not disclose any performance ratings or system design details.



