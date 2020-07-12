Microsoft Build: All updates to Windows 10 and Microsoft 365

Angela Lang / CNET



New updates for Microsoft Teams and Windows 10 are coming to Microsoft 365 and the new application Listscompany executives said Tuesday at the annual Microsoft Build developer conference. Due to the confinement and sanitary measures taken because of the coronavirus, the conference will be held online this week.

This is all you need to know about the new changes and how these platforms will be used and will affect your workflow.

Microsoft Teams

Users of Microsoft Teams The company ‘s video calling service for work that has seen the highest increase in usage during the pandemic – will receive enhancements coming soon that will help find more relevant apps in the Teams store. Later this year, you will be able to open applications in a separate window for easy access.

Customizable templates will also hit Teams in the coming months. These templates will help you avoid setting up a new team from scratch, and instead use customizable templates based on the group’s purpose — for example, event management or crisis response.

The Bookings app is also generally available in Teams, allowing organizations to manage meetings across multiple departments, different staff, and external guests in a single scheduling tool. Interoperability with Skype TX (to be released in May) and NDI support (to be released in June) will allow you to use Teams to create online conferences, interviews, press conferences, entertainment, and other productions. Likewise, you will be able to share these productions through social networks, streaming, television broadcasts or websites.

For developers, the new extensions in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code will allow them to generate Teams applications within other tools and publish applications directly to AppSource or to their organization’s application catalog. Integrating Power Apps Studio with teams will also do the same for low-code or no-code developers. And once an application is released, IT administrators will have new application management capabilities, including the ability to purchase licenses for applications directly within the administration center.

Windows 10

Amid the pandemic, people are spending more than 4 trillion minutes on Windows 10 a month – a 75 percent increase from last year, Microsoft executives said. With more than 1 billion devices using Windows 10 a month, Microsoft has unveiled Project Reunion. This is a developer tool that unifies the Windows platform and separates it from the operating system, so they can be more easily integrated into Win32 and UWP APIs — making application development easier.

The Windows 10 May 2020 update was rolled out to developers last week.

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 —The company’s new service that includes the Microsoft Office 365 suite of productivity tools and other features — will receive a new application called Microsoft Lists this summer. Lists will help you share and keep track of information such as Teams, SharePoint and Outlook notifications and contacts, with the aim of simplifying the user experience.

Microsoft Lists will integrate Power Apps and Power Automate.



