Microsoft Build 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis

He coronavirus It has claimed one more victim among the technological ones: It has forced the suspension of Microsoft Build 2020.

Microsoft’s developer conference was scheduled to take place in Seattle from May 19-21, but Microsoft has canceled the event, confirmed CNET en Español’s sister site ZDNet. A Microsoft spokesperson told the outlet that “the safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health security recommendations for the state of Washington, we will turn our annual Microsoft Build event for developers into a digital event, rather than of a face-to-face event. We hope to take advantage of this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. ” The spokesperson said he will give more details on the event soon.

Microsoft Build 2020 follows an already long list of tech events that have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The first tech event to be canceled for this reason was MWC, followed by Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference, the Game Developers Congress (GDC) and the video game fair. most important in the world, E3.

Google has also canceled its Google I / O conference that was scheduled to take place between May 12 and 14 and for now it remains to be seen if Apple will finally hold its developer conference, the WWDC that is planned for June this year.

