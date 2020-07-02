Microsoft bans police from using its facial recognition software

Angela Lang / CNET



Microsoft will not sell its software facial recognition to the police until federal regulations on the controversial technology are established, Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, told The Washington Post Thursday, June 11. The action comes at a time when protests and rallies are taking place across the United States against police brutality. Microsoft’s move follows the steps taken by Amazon e IBM.

“The bottom line for us is to protect people’s human rights as this technology is deployed,” Smith told the Post, adding that the company has not sold this technology to law enforcement agencies.

Consumer rights activists and civil rights groups have long warned of the dangers of facial recognition technology, especially with regard to the police. Two years ago, the ACLU called on technology giants to stop supplying technology to government and police agencies. The organization argues that the technology represents a potential threat, especially against immigrants and people from ethnic minority groups. Last year, Microsoft extracted a huge database of more than 10 million images from the Internet after it was associated with the Chinese government’s persecution of Muslims in the country.

Microsoft has not responded to a request for comment.

