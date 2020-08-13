Microsoft awakens nostalgia in fans waiting for Halo Infinite gameplay

Microsoft



Halo Infinite is about to arrive and Microsoft can’t help but touch the strings of nostalgia.

Microsoft posted a short video on Twitter to remind gamers of the game’s imminent launch and the arrival of gameplay Thursday July 23rd. In the publication, more than anything else, the influence of the first installment of Halo and the players noticed.

Microsoft’s publication includes the well-known Master Chief character holding his weapon and behind him appears an immense landscape that reminds of the first game of Halo launched almost 20 years ago, as it has some very similar graphic aspects. See the comparison here, below, pointed out by a gamer:

The clear nod to the beginnings is not just a coincidence. Halo Infinite It has been in development since at least 2015 and it is the “most human” game and the “greatest adventure”, according to Microsoft, of the saga that has had countless editions.

Microsoft will announce the first look at gameplay of Halo Infinite on July 23 at an event that will be streamed online. Microsoft will also show previews of other exclusive games for the Xbox Series X and games coming to the console.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has a tower-like design [fotos] To see photos