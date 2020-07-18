Microsoft announces the landing in Mexico of new Surface products

Microsoft



Microsoft expands its horizons with the arrival in Mexico of its Surface line.

The company announced on Wednesday May 6, in the middle of a huge announcement of new products, that the Surface family, which includes hearing aids, hybrid devices and computers, will arrive in Mexico and South Africa later this year.

Microsoft says that Surface has many fans in Mexico “eager to start using the products and buying for their businesses” and that they also have a large number of business customers doing business in Mexico and worldwide. Microsoft is a important player in investments in Mexico.

The new products announced are the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, the Surface 2 headphones and the Surface Earbuds, wireless headphones that go inside the ear. Some of these products will go on sale this month starting with the United States and other markets.

CNET en Español contacted Microsoft for specific details on products arriving in Mexico. We will update this article upon response.

