Microsoft and the NFL extend their technology collaboration

La National Football League (NFL) announced on March 3 an extension of the collaboration with Microsoft to explore all the possibilities offered by the devices. Surface and Microsoft Teams, the hub for Office 365 teamwork.

The NFL first partnered with Microsoft in 2013 in a five-year, $ 400 million deal, according to Sportspromedia. However, it was not explained to the media if this expansion changed those numbers.

Two new Microsoft products were introduced in 2014, the Bandline View System and Surface tablets. Prior to these innovations, coaches were faxed black and white images of offensive and defensive formations to analyze on the touchlines between each series. Now, they get high-resolution color images immediately streamed to tablets, allowing them to zoom in or draw on the screen while giving instructions to their players.

The NFL explains that the tablets remain in the league during the week so that teams cannot modify them and are given to the teams before the start of each game. Although they are called “tablets”, they are configured so that computers cannot access the Internet or install anything that could give them a competitive advantage; They can only be used to review, for example, plays during training and that can be used at a certain point in the official game. The league collects the tablets when the game is over and keeps them until the following week.

In August 2017, the first case of a replay of a revised play occurred on a Surface device. Replays that could only be seen on a TV camera, specially placed for these cases, were out of date. It was a slow process, which took a long time to play.

Now, in 2020 and according to Microsoft, these are some of the practical examples of their new contributions: the New York Jets use Teams to report the team lineups, in real time. The Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the Super Bowl, use the platform to coordinate travel plans between the club’s scouts (those in charge of getting talent in different parts of the country) and the Miami Dolphins to plan sales deals at Super Bowl LIV, which took place at the Hard Rock Stadium last February.

Teams is a collaboration tool that competes with Slack. Microsoft said last November that it had about 20 million daily active users for Teams, compared to 12 million for Slack.

In addition, on Surface devices you can see replays almost in real time, to be reviewed by technicians, players, on the playing field itself, which helps them make quick decisions, such as changes of players or strategies.

Microsoft assured that there are currently more than 2,000 Surface devices and 170 Windows servers deployed in 35 stadiums where the NFL is played.

“We have worked together to innovate the way Surface devices compete to empower instant replay and game review for players and coaches,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president of modern life, search and devices, in a statement. press.