Microdot & Sanchez’s parents officially imprisoned for fraud

Microdot and Sanchez‘s parents have officially been imprisoned for fraud.

In October of 2019, the 2 artists’ father Shin and mom Kim have been indicted on the fees of fraud and sentenced to three and 1 years in jail, respectively. They have been discovered responsible of borrowing over 400 million Gained ($326,891.08 USD) from 14 victims with no intention to repay the loans and fleeing to New Zealand roughly 20 years in the past.

Although each Shin and Kim submitted appeals, their jail sentences from the unique trial have been confirmed because the prosecution’s attraction interval expired. Kim, whose bodily detention was delayed, was officially imprisoned on Could 1.